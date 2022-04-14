Tasty treats donated to good causes

Pictured at the donation of Easter eggs to Calmer Therapy, from left, are Victoria Swan, Tom Stewart and Craig Wilson.

The Good Egg Partnership is made up of community radio station Radio Northumberland, Bedlington charity Leading Link and Lodge Temperance Freemasons.

So far, around 1,000 eggs have been issued to schools, food banks, care homes, veterans’ charities and other good causes across the Northumberland, North Tyneside and Newcastle areas.

Eggs have been donated by a number of businesses, supermarkets and individuals who want to spread some happiness at Easter.