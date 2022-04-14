Tasty treats donated to good causes
Easter eggs have been donated to good causes across Northumberland thanks to an egg-cellent partnership.
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 11:00 am
The Good Egg Partnership is made up of community radio station Radio Northumberland, Bedlington charity Leading Link and Lodge Temperance Freemasons.
So far, around 1,000 eggs have been issued to schools, food banks, care homes, veterans’ charities and other good causes across the Northumberland, North Tyneside and Newcastle areas.
Eggs have been donated by a number of businesses, supermarkets and individuals who want to spread some happiness at Easter.
The recipients so far include Morpeth-based charity Calmer Therapy, Linton Primary School, 4th Morpeth Scouts and Bacmans of Lynemouth.