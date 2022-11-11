As well as a festive market in the town centre with more than 30 traders attending on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, there will be live music from 10am to 7pm on the Saturday and 11am to 4pm on the Sunday.

Shoppers can look forward to performances from The Jazz Men, Morpeth All Saints First School and Mid Northumberland Chorus on the Saturday morning, followed by Anthony Simm, Kewen, Ellington Colliery Band and the Rock Choir in the afternoon, ending with a special performance from the Voice of The Town in the evening.

The following day, there will be live music from Jack Logan, Claire Louise Songstress, Jamie and Georgia and Ellie Mae – offering a range of different music for all tastes.

A Santa's Grotto at a previous Christmas event in Morpeth town centre.

Complementing the market, a street food area will also be running.

Lottie Thompson, Sanderson Arcade centre manager, said: “We are so excited to host this year’s Christmas Market.

“It is an amazing weekend for the whole family to enjoy and we have such a huge range of fabulous independent, local traders attending and plenty of exciting acts throughout the weekend.”

Guest appearances on the Saturday from Frozen’s Anna and Elsa will take place from 2pm to 5pm and Santa will be waiting to meet all those who have made it to the good list in his Grotto from 1pm to 5pm on the Saturday and 11am to 3pm on the Sunday.

Christmas lights being installed in Morpeth.

The Naughty Christmas Elves and Gingerbread Men will also make an appearance on the Sunday between 11am and 2pm.

Mulled wine, hot chocolate, mulled gin and mulled cider will be available in the Market Place for adults to enjoy, and the Barluga heated terrace will also be open across the weekend.

Morpeth’s markets are managed by Northumberland County Council and Sanderson Arcade, working in partnership with Morpeth Town Council.

