Morpeth Restaurant Week will be taking place from March 20 to 26 – with more than 20 restaurants, cafes and venues from the town taking part.

It is being organised by membership organisation More in Morpeth, a joint venture funded by Sanderson Arcade, Rutherford & Co, the Chamber of Trade, Morpeth Town Council and Sharp Media Group.

Imogen Roth, owner of The Market Place, said: “As a business from right in the heart of the town, we’re delighted to welcome the very first Morpeth Restaurant Week.

The Market Place owner Imogen Roth (right) and supervisor Kate Bartlett.

“Morpeth is packed full of fantastic cafes, bars and restaurants and Restaurant Week is the perfect example of how we can all come together to drive footfall and continue building a real thriving foodie community in the town.”

In addition to dining out throughout the day, diners can treat themselves to a selection of three course offers from around the town. All diners need to quote is ‘Restaurant Week’ upon booking.

Florin Stan, general manager at Townhouse Morpeth, said: “Morpeth has so many fantastic eateries for visitors to sink their teeth into and we can’t wait to get involved with our brilliant offer here at The Townhouse.

“Diners can choose three courses from the lunch menu for just £13.95 – our best offer yet!

The Auction House Three Tapas Plates, which is part of its Morpeth Restaurant Week deal.

“We hope everyone comes to try out all of the brilliant deals the town’s businesses have throughout the week. You could practically eat somewhere different for lunch and dinner every day.”

Other businesses taking part include Barluga, Pleased to Meet You, The Black Bull, Longsands Apres, Cafe Des Amis, The Sun Inn and Micah’s Tea Room.

Molly Thompson, account executive at Sharp Media Group and its Restaurant Week organiser, said: “We hope restaurant week will allow Morpeth’s finest eateries to show what they can do and bring in new customers from the area and beyond.

“Morpeth really is a town of culinary talent and we cannot wait to hear the feedback from diners.

“This is More in Morpeth’s first event within the town and we hope to announce further projects within the coming months.”

