A comprehensive programme of preventative activity is underway to reduce serious violence and keep communities safe in the Northumbria Police force area this winter.

Earlier this year, the Violence Reduction Unit’s Seasonal Violence Fund supported targeted initiatives throughout the summer.

These efforts included a number of increased visible police patrols and positive youth activities, resulting in reductions of up to 36% in violent crime in some hotspot areas.

Building on this success, the focus has shifted to addressing potential challenges that come with the darker nights.

Through a collaborative effort with the Violence Reduction Unit, Community Safety Partnerships, Northumbria Police and youth organisations, high-impact projects are being rolled out in hotspots across the force area to ensure resources are directed where they are needed most.

Plans have been drawn up for the various sectors. For example, in Northumberland, officers are taking a data-driven approach to tackling violence with a key focus on alcohol-related incidents and the night-time economy.

Preventative measures will include extra patrols, taxi marshals and youth activities – all tailored to curb potential rises in winter violence.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: “The safety and well-being of our communities is paramount and this targeted activity is a crucial step in our continued efforts to keep people safe, especially during the darker nights.”

“I’ve spent time in local communities, listening to your concerns and ideas, and the activities we have underway directly reflect your priorities.

“As winter approaches and we are all spending more time out and about, we want to make sure we do everything we can to keep you safe.”