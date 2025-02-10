A target date has been revealed for the opening of a new trail on a disused railway line in Alnwick.

Phase one of the Borderline Greenway from Greensfield to beyond Rugley Wood is nearing completion.

The aim is to open it to the public on Saturday, March 29 – the 60th anniversary of the official closure of the Alnwick to Cornhill branch line.

The scheme has made significant progress in recent months.

A new bridge has been built at Greensfield, Alnwick.

In December, a new £13,000 steel and timber foot bridge was installed at Greensfield, filling a gap which had existed since the original bridge was removed in the 1960s.

Diggers have also cleared ditches and removed fallen trees and overgrown debris from a two mile section of track, while new fencing has been installed.

The next stage is to take the trail from Rugley bridge to Half Crown Well. This will take the trail as far as land owned by Alnwick Freeman who have previously pledged improvements.

However, it will be possible to do a 2.6-mile circular route returning via Rugley Road.

The project has been funded and supported by the Borderline Greenway CIC, Alnwick Town Council and Alnwick ward county councillors Gordon Castle and Martin Swinbank.

The long-term aim is to create a greenway for the whole 44-mile section of the old branch line from Alnwick to Cornhill which would be accessible for pedestrians, cyclists, horse-riders, and both wheelchair and mobility scooter users.

Further ambitions include connecting the trail to Alnmouth Station and the Aln Valley Railway Greenway and connecting with the Tweed Valley Cycleway to Berwick where it connects to National Cycle Route 1.

To find out more visit https://www.borderlinegreenway.com/