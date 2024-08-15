Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayor of Alnwick tested out his pedal power when he called in to Alnwick Rugby Club to join 200 tandem cyclists who are in town for the UK Tandem Club’s 2024 National Rally.

Cllr Geoff Watson is pictured in the saddle with Tandem Club chairman Peter Weeks and cyclists who have travelled from all over the country to enjoy the gathering and explore the scenery around Alnwick and north Northumberland.

Contrary to popular myth, both riders have to pedal to make a tandem go.