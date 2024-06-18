Tall ship Galeón Andalucía docks at Dun Cow Quay in Blyth before setting sail for Newcastle
Among its creaking timbers, the Galeón Andalucía tells the story of the legendary Spanish galleons as a floating museum with an exhibition in which you can visit five of its decks.
It is a replica of the type of vessel used by the Spanish Crown for maritime expeditions during the 16th through the 18th centuries.
With an innovative design at the time, galleons were armed merchant vessels with tonnages ranging from 500 to 1,200, whereas their lengths-over-all would range from 130 to 200 feet. They were designed to cross the largest oceans as efficiently as possible.
This 500 ton galleon has four masts holding six sails which measure almost 11,000 square foot. Average speed is 7 knots.
Since her launching, a crew between 15 to 35 people has manned her across the seas and oceans around the world.
The public can visit the ship from June 19 to 23 from 1pm to 8pm non-stop to learn how the adventurous sailors of yesteryear sailed and lived.
