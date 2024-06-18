Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A unique replica of the legendary Spanish galleons, used by the Spanish Crown and which sailed the world’s oceans for three centuries, is visiting Blyth at Dun Cow Quay.

Among its creaking timbers, the Galeón Andalucía tells the story of the legendary Spanish galleons as a floating museum with an exhibition in which you can visit five of its decks.

It is a replica of the type of vessel used by the Spanish Crown for maritime expeditions during the 16th through the 18th centuries.

With an innovative design at the time, galleons were armed merchant vessels with tonnages ranging from 500 to 1,200, whereas their lengths-over-all would range from 130 to 200 feet. They were designed to cross the largest oceans as efficiently as possible.

Blyth Tall Ship community spotted the Galeón Andalucía on its way to Blyth. Picture by Blyth Tall Ship.

This 500 ton galleon has four masts holding six sails which measure almost 11,000 square foot. Average speed is 7 knots.

Since her launching, a crew between 15 to 35 people has manned her across the seas and oceans around the world.

The public can visit the ship from June 19 to 23 from 1pm to 8pm non-stop to learn how the adventurous sailors of yesteryear sailed and lived.