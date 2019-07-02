Take Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? winner Eric Musgrave's quiz
Are you up to Millionaire winner Eric Musgrave’s quiz challenge?
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 16:03
The Northumberland trivia champion won a tidy sum on Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? and is now running his own pub quiz. Here’s a taste of what you can expect.
How many can you get right?
Eric Musgrave won £64,000 on the iconic quiz show last week, though not before taking his family and friends on an emotional rollercoaster. Read more about his time in the hot seat here.