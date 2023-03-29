Take a look inside new leisure centre in Morpeth that opens on Monday
There is not long now until the £21million Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre opens its doors to the public.
From noon on Monday (April 3), residents and visitors to the town can enjoy the new state-of-the-art facilities that include a six-lane swimming pool with spectator gallery, a learner pool and a four-court sports hall.
The centre, funded by Northumberland County Council and operated and managed by Active Northumberland, will contain a spa facility, a new gym and fitness area, a dedicated cycling (spinning) studio and two other fitness studios, a cafe area and soft play.
The development on Gas House Lane will also incorporate the town’s library, a council customer service centre and Northumberland Skills’ new learning facility for school leavers and adults.
To find out more about Active Northumberland membership options, including a flexible membership option, go to www.activenorthumberland.org.uk/morpeth-sports-leisure-centre