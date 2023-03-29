There is not long now until the £21million Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre opens its doors to the public.

From noon on Monday (April 3), residents and visitors to the town can enjoy the new state-of-the-art facilities that include a six-lane swimming pool with spectator gallery, a learner pool and a four-court sports hall.

The centre, funded by Northumberland County Council and operated and managed by Active Northumberland, will contain a spa facility, a new gym and fitness area, a dedicated cycling (spinning) studio and two other fitness studios, a cafe area and soft play.

The development on Gas House Lane will also incorporate the town’s library, a council customer service centre and Northumberland Skills’ new learning facility for school leavers and adults.

To find out more about Active Northumberland membership options, including a flexible membership option, go to www.activenorthumberland.org.uk/morpeth-sports-leisure-centre

1 . Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre 1 Swimming pool. Photo: Helen Smith - Active Northumberland Photo Sales

2 . Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre 2 Sauna. Photo: Helen Smith - Active Northumberland Photo Sales

3 . Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre 3 Exterior of the centre. Photo: Helen Smith - Active Northumberland Photo Sales

4 . Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre 4 Soft play. Photo: Helen Smith - Active Northumberland Photo Sales