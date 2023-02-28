Fans of craft beer in Seaton Delaval could see their favourite pub change hands.

The Split Chimp Tavern in Astley Road has been listed for sale online with a £25,000 asking price.

Specialising in craft beers, the micropub is currently a sister bar to The Split Chimp in Newcastle and The Split Chimp Ale House in Whitley Bay.

Someone looking to buy the pub, which comes equipped, would get a licensed premises with a capacity of 60, and would take over a lease costing £700 per month.

Current owner Mark Hall said his reasons for selling were private, and dismissed speculation on social media as inaccurate.

He said: “It is a successful community pub and hopefully it will continue as a successful community pub, provided I can find a buyer that will continue with it.

“It is the only place in Delaval where you get a decent pint of cask ale.

“Being in the centre of Delaval, it is the sort of place where people want to be.”

1 . The Split Chimp Tavern Exterior Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . The Split Chimp Tavern Interior Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . The Split Chimp Tavern Seating area Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . The Split Chimp Tavern Bathroom Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales