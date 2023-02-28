Take a look around The Split Chimp Tavern micropub, a craft beer favourite in Seaton Delaval which is up for sale
Fans of craft beer in Seaton Delaval could see their favourite pub change hands.
The Split Chimp Tavern in Astley Road has been listed for sale online with a £25,000 asking price.
Specialising in craft beers, the micropub is currently a sister bar to The Split Chimp in Newcastle and The Split Chimp Ale House in Whitley Bay.
Someone looking to buy the pub, which comes equipped, would get a licensed premises with a capacity of 60, and would take over a lease costing £700 per month.
Current owner Mark Hall said his reasons for selling were private, and dismissed speculation on social media as inaccurate.
He said: “It is a successful community pub and hopefully it will continue as a successful community pub, provided I can find a buyer that will continue with it.
“It is the only place in Delaval where you get a decent pint of cask ale.
“Being in the centre of Delaval, it is the sort of place where people want to be.”