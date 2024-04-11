T Level fund helps improvements at Northumberland College's Kirkley Hall Campus near Ponteland
The Kirkley Hall Campus near Ponteland has upgraded its land-based offering that includes a commercial livestock farm, with a specialist Sheep Management Centre, a BIAZA registered zoo and a BHS approved equine centre – providing students with real life working environments to prepare them for a career in the agriculture industry.
Offering several pathways, such as vocational and T Level courses, students develop the knowledge and skills needed to enter the sector through employment or as an apprentice.
Northumberland College is part of Education Partnership North East and Claire Gibson, land based curriculum manager at Education Partnership North East, said: “The new agriculture facilities and specialist equipment will enable us to deliver an excellent experience for our Livestock Production T Level learners and allows us to prepare them well for their next steps, either in further or higher study or direct to industry.”
The Kirkley Hall campus has a reputation for providing a high-quality learning environment for academic and vocational courses, helping ensure the quality of education is matched by the facilities available.
Students can progress into employment into the agriculture industry in roles such as a farmer, assistant farm manager (livestock), assistant farm manager (crops), stockperson, herdsman, farm secretary, livestock technician, or decide to study further within university.
Other agriculture courses are practical based programmes covering a range of units intended for those who have an interest in farming and working outdoors.
Students will gain a wide range of practical skills and knowledge with the opportunity to develop these working on the college farms.
Launched in 2020, T Levels are geared to give young people a head start towards their chosen career. Developed in collaboration with employers, they combine classroom learning and on-the-job experience specifically designed to meet the needs of industry and prepare students for the world of work.
They include a new flagship two-year agricultural programme, developed in collaboration with employers and the equivalent to three A Levels.
The course will prepare students for entry into skilled employment, an apprenticeship, or related technical study through further or higher education.