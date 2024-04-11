Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Kirkley Hall Campus near Ponteland has upgraded its land-based offering that includes a commercial livestock farm, with a specialist Sheep Management Centre, a BIAZA registered zoo and a BHS approved equine centre – providing students with real life working environments to prepare them for a career in the agriculture industry.

Offering several pathways, such as vocational and T Level courses, students develop the knowledge and skills needed to enter the sector through employment or as an apprentice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland College is part of Education Partnership North East and Claire Gibson, land based curriculum manager at Education Partnership North East, said: “The new agriculture facilities and specialist equipment will enable us to deliver an excellent experience for our Livestock Production T Level learners and allows us to prepare them well for their next steps, either in further or higher study or direct to industry.”

An aerial view of Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus.

The Kirkley Hall campus has a reputation for providing a high-quality learning environment for academic and vocational courses, helping ensure the quality of education is matched by the facilities available.

Students can progress into employment into the agriculture industry in roles such as a farmer, assistant farm manager (livestock), assistant farm manager (crops), stockperson, herdsman, farm secretary, livestock technician, or decide to study further within university.

Other agriculture courses are practical based programmes covering a range of units intended for those who have an interest in farming and working outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students will gain a wide range of practical skills and knowledge with the opportunity to develop these working on the college farms.

Launched in 2020, T Levels are geared to give young people a head start towards their chosen career. Developed in collaboration with employers, they combine classroom learning and on-the-job experience specifically designed to meet the needs of industry and prepare students for the world of work.

They include a new flagship two-year agricultural programme, developed in collaboration with employers and the equivalent to three A Levels.