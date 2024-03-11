Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Susan Henderson started working at Parkdean Resorts’ Cresswell Towers Holiday Park as a babysitter and is now a system administrator at the firm’s central support office in Gosforth with the company’s HR team.

After working during her summers at Cresswell, she officially started her career in 1989 working as a receptionist and starting a youth training scheme at the holiday park.

Since then, she has worked at both Whitley Bay and Sandy Bay Holiday Parks across a variety of roles including regional holiday sales manager, admin manager, and assistant general manager.

Susan Henderson officially started her career in 1989, working as a receptionist. (Photo by Parkdean Resorts)

Susan said: “I am delighted to be celebrating 35 years with Parkdean Resorts. I love that no two days are the same and I have met some really great people over the years, including holidaymakers, owners, contractors, and of course the team, and I have made lifelong friends.

“I am a people person and get a huge sense of achievement when assisting others and making a difference.”

Lisa Charles-Jones, HR director at Parkdean Resorts, said: “Susan’s on-park experience brings immense value to the central team and helps us to ensure we keep the parks at the heart of our decision making.

“We are proud of our ability to provide amazing, adaptable careers and it is fantastic that our teams can move between our parks and central support office.