An Amble entrepreneur is following in his father’s footsteps with his unique street food business.

Ahmad Zaitoun, who arrived in Amble in 2019 with his mother and sister after escaping from Syria,has been running a popular street food business selling roasted sweet chestnuts in Amble’s Town Square.

Since starting to sell the chestnuts on a pitch by the square on Coquet Street, which was given to Ahmad by Amble Town Council, he has been met with a flurry of positive feedback from customers, making braving the bitter cold temperatures of the Northumberland coast worth it as he begins with his entrepreneurial journey.

Ahmad’s father was one of Bashar al-Assad's victims when he was just a young child; at time when the family not only lost a father and husband, but the business he worked hard to build, along with their home and olive groves. They first escaped to refugee camps in Lebanon before qualifying under a UN scheme that brought them to Britain.

On their arrival to Northumberland, the Zaitoun family were welcomed with open arms by two volunteer support workers, husband and wife Eileen and Tony Regan, who helped the family settle into their new home and supported Ahmad’s dream to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Speaking on the success of Ahmad’s small business, Eileen said: “We really feel that it's a community effort that is supporting Ahmad because, with his sister and his mom who both work in hospitality, they really have become quite a presence and he got very good feedback on Amble Matters on Facebook after people posted him on there giving lots of thumbs up, which then brought more people to the stall."

The 20-year-old attended James Calvert Spence College and is now studying catering at Newcastle College, having completed his Level 1 in Businesses Studies in 2024. During weekends and holidays, Ahmad sets up his mobile stand, which is made from a almost 100-year-old vintage butcher’s bike that has been converted into the perfect mobile system for selling the sweet, yet healthy delicacy that Ahmad fondly remembers from his childhood.

Ahmad said: “When I came to here I didn't know any English or anything, so I'm so proud of myself for learning a second language. I've worked so hard to get to this stage and to have my own business.”

Eileen added: "They’re optimistic that the situation in Syria will change. That it will improve and become a country that they might consider to go back to. Or, if this is a success, then they’ll look to forge a future here.”

With the street food venture growing each week and having gained all necessary food hygiene certification, insurance documents and permission from Amble Development Trust to sell his products, Ahmad officially named the business ‘Zaytoun’ and has plans to keep things small and seasonal going forward, meaning it won't be just roasted chestnuts on the menu. Instead, the family have plans to sell more delicious dishes, including falafel and hummus, throughout the year.