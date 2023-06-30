News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Tallet is a sympathetically restored 19th Century stone barn that is nestled within the small, peaceful hamlet of Coldmartin.Tallet is a sympathetically restored 19th Century stone barn that is nestled within the small, peaceful hamlet of Coldmartin.
Tallet is a sympathetically restored 19th Century stone barn that is nestled within the small, peaceful hamlet of Coldmartin.

Sympathetically restored 19th Century stone barn in Northumberland hits the market

A property near Wooler that offers three double en-suite bedrooms alongside substantial and versatile living accommodation is now available.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 30th Jun 2023, 18:06 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 18:06 BST

Tallet is a sympathetically restored 19th Century stone barn that is nestled within the small, peaceful hamlet of Coldmartin.

It sits around a gravelled courtyard, enclosed with mature flower beds and a paved pathway leading up to the front of the property. The double-height entrance hallway flows into a generous sized dining room and a relaxed and sizeable sitting room, both fitted with multi-fuel stoves set within open fireplaces.

There is a light, airy open plan kitchen and breakfast room, also with a multi-fuel stove, off which you will find a spacious pantry, a laundry room, and a practical utility room.

The tiered garden features abundant and mature planting, apple trees, fruit bushes, graveled areas and a lawn.

Tallet is on the market with Paton & Co, Norham – offers over £450,000.

External 1.

1. Tallet 1

External 1. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Dining room.

2. Tallet 2

Dining room. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Sitting room.

3. Tallet 3

Sitting room. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Split staircase.

4. Tallet 4

Split staircase. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4