Sympathetically restored 19th Century stone barn in Northumberland hits the market
Tallet is a sympathetically restored 19th Century stone barn that is nestled within the small, peaceful hamlet of Coldmartin.
It sits around a gravelled courtyard, enclosed with mature flower beds and a paved pathway leading up to the front of the property. The double-height entrance hallway flows into a generous sized dining room and a relaxed and sizeable sitting room, both fitted with multi-fuel stoves set within open fireplaces.
There is a light, airy open plan kitchen and breakfast room, also with a multi-fuel stove, off which you will find a spacious pantry, a laundry room, and a practical utility room.
The tiered garden features abundant and mature planting, apple trees, fruit bushes, graveled areas and a lawn.
Tallet is on the market with Paton & Co, Norham – offers over £450,000.