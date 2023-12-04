News you can trust since 1854
Switching on for Christmas in Togston

Togston Parish Christmas lights switch-on, held in the Togston Social Club, was a very successful evening where Broomhill First School choir performed Christmas songs and carols.
By Anthony UrwinContributor
Published 4th Dec 2023, 15:52 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 15:52 GMT
The Christmas tree lights were switched on by Emmy, who won the school art competition.

Togston Parish Council would like to thank all volunteers who participated in making the night a great night and to local businesses who generously donated raffle prizes. £912.90 was raised for the Christmas lights fund.