Switching on for Christmas in Togston
Togston Parish Christmas lights switch-on, held in the Togston Social Club, was a very successful evening where Broomhill First School choir performed Christmas songs and carols.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Christmas tree lights were switched on by Emmy, who won the school art competition.
Togston Parish Council would like to thank all volunteers who participated in making the night a great night and to local businesses who generously donated raffle prizes. £912.90 was raised for the Christmas lights fund.