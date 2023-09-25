Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Swiss athlete opened the practice, Swissphysio, at Tynemouth Metro station in 2003 after relocating to the North East when her husband took a job at Newcastle University, and held an event at the practice to celebrate the milestone.

Angela has previously competed at the Bobsleigh Women’s World Championships for Switzerland and was formerly the team physiotherapist for a Swiss A division women’s athletics team.

She said: “It took some time to have my qualifications recognised in the UK and once everything was agreed, I worked for almost three years in a practice in Jesmond.

Angela Petrocchi celebrates 20 years since launching Swissphysio. (Photo by Swissphysio)

“In 2003 I decided to open my own physiotherapy practice and I have never looked back.

“The welcome we got from people in the North East was fantastic and the people are so supportive.

“Throughout the time I was waiting for my qualifications to be verified, they told me not to give up.

“I love living in the North East and it has been amazing to achieve 20 years in business.

“It has been fantastic to share this celebration with the team, friends, and some of our clients.”

The practice now includes multiple physiotherapists, an osteopath, a sports therapist, massage therapists, an acupuncturist, and psychotherapists.

Angela is a supporter of Whitley Bay’s Marden Volleyball Club and her business has sponsored the annual Tynemouth Beach Volleyball Tournament.