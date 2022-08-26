Swarland woman steering a new course with Royal Navy
Swarland woman Anna Brotherton has successfully completed her officer training at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.
After 28 weeks of challenging activities which tested both mental and physical abilities, including five days sleeping out on Dartmoor in sub-zero temperatures, Anna’s time at Britannia concluded in a formal Passing Out Parade on August 11.
Anna studied War and Security Studies at the University of Hull, where she also joined the Yorkshire Universities Royal Naval Unit.
She followed up her Honours degree with a Masters in Strategy and International Security.
During the Covid restrictions and whilst progressing through the Navy’s selection process, she worked in the Sainsbury’s home delivery team.
Anna is one of an increasing number of women joining the Royal Navy and moving into senior roles.
She is looking forward to embarking on her first seagoing deployment in the very near future and will return to Britannia in early 2023 to begin her professional training as a Warfare Officer.