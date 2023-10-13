Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He rang the traditional bell to start the Kielder Marathon on Sunday, October 8 after being sang happy birthday and his great grandson, Sidney, also sounded the airhorn at the start of the race.

Born in Shilbottle, he moved to Swarland at the age of seven into Swarland Hall Butler’s Quarters.

Arthur worked for the Forestry Commission for 47 years before retiring in October 1988 and moved into a forestry cottage, also in Swarland, where he has lived for the past 93 years.

Arthur and his family at the finish line of the Kielder Marathon.

He lives independently since his wife passed away in November 2007 and he still tends to his hens, feeds the red squirrels, enjoys his his gardening and plays outdoor and indoor bowls.

Arthur is a father of two daughters, Susan and Janet, has six grandchildren and is a great granddad to nine more children.

He is a well-known member of the Swarland community and even received over 100 birthday cards including beautiful flowers and a card from the Duchess of Northumberland.

Before the marathon, the Forestry Commission and Parish Council organised for Arthur to planted a Sweet Chesnut tree in Swarland.

Alex MacLennan and Arthur at the Sweet Chestnut tree that was planted on in Swarland.

He also planted a small leafed Lime tree at Kielder Castle close to the Queens Oak tree, organised Alex MacLennan from the Forestry commission England.

Arthur said: “I enjoyed the day up at Kielder starting off the marathon, everyone looked after me well.

“I have had a wonderful weekend I would like to thank Forestry England, Steve Cram Events of the North and all involved in the organising at Kielder Water, Vice Lord Lieutenant Caroline Pryer representing the Duchess for looking after us all so wonderfully, the Parish Council for organising my tree planting in Swarland and most of all my family and friends for celebrating with me.”

Arthur’s granddaughter, Louise Stanfield, said: "We are all incredibly proud of Granda, he has had the most amazing weekend. We were treated like royalty at Kielder, everyone was so kind.”

Arthur with his tree at Kielder Castle.

The Scott family was represented by two runners in the half marathon on the same day. Arthur’s granddaughter, Andrea Nairn, ran the half marathon, which took place on Sunday morning, starting on Kielder Dam and ending at Kielder Waterside. She was joined by Arthur’s nephew, who flew over from New Zealand especially for the celebrations and to run at Kielder.

The Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon, dubbed as “Britain’s Most Beautiful”, returned for its 13th year and had over 3,500 participants taking part in the different events across the weekend.

Steve Cram, director at Events of the North, said before the event took place: "He’s a Northumbrian through and through, and someone who understands the meaning and value of the natural world up here, especially the woodlands.

