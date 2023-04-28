News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
3 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
3 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
4 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
5 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
6 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift

Swan rescued at Bolam Lake after being found with three fishing hooks impaled in face

A swan had to be treated by a rescue charity after being found with three hooks in its face.

By Charlie Watson
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read

The team at Blyth Wildlife Rescue was called to Bolam Lake Country Park, near Morpeth, after the bird became trapped in fishing equipment.

The female swan was found with three fishing hooks impaled in its face and neck.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In its eagerness to free itself, it also managed to wrap some fishing line around its neck and a branch above it, which meant it could not fly away.

The swan was rescued from Bolam Lake after being found tangled in wire, and with three fishing hooks attached to its face and neck.The swan was rescued from Bolam Lake after being found tangled in wire, and with three fishing hooks attached to its face and neck.
The swan was rescued from Bolam Lake after being found tangled in wire, and with three fishing hooks attached to its face and neck.
Most Popular

Rescue staff got to the swan via kayak and after calming the bird down and securing it, managed to remove all the lines.

A spokesman for the charity said the swan had “traumatic wounds” and had been in a great deal of distress.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charity wrote on Facebook: “On assessment, she had some traumatic wounds to the face and neck so the reluctant decision was made to bring her into care.

“Thankfully, after a few days of treatment we were able to return the swan to her mate.

The swan was cared for by volunteers at Blyth Wildlife Rescue.The swan was cared for by volunteers at Blyth Wildlife Rescue.
The swan was cared for by volunteers at Blyth Wildlife Rescue.

"At this time of year, adult pairs are nesting in preparation to rear their young.”

Related topics:SwanMorpethFacebook