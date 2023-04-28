Swan rescued at Bolam Lake after being found with three fishing hooks impaled in face
A swan had to be treated by a rescue charity after being found with three hooks in its face.
The team at Blyth Wildlife Rescue was called to Bolam Lake Country Park, near Morpeth, after the bird became trapped in fishing equipment.
The female swan was found with three fishing hooks impaled in its face and neck.
In its eagerness to free itself, it also managed to wrap some fishing line around its neck and a branch above it, which meant it could not fly away.
Rescue staff got to the swan via kayak and after calming the bird down and securing it, managed to remove all the lines.
A spokesman for the charity said the swan had “traumatic wounds” and had been in a great deal of distress.
The charity wrote on Facebook: “On assessment, she had some traumatic wounds to the face and neck so the reluctant decision was made to bring her into care.
“Thankfully, after a few days of treatment we were able to return the swan to her mate.
"At this time of year, adult pairs are nesting in preparation to rear their young.”