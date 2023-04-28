The team at Blyth Wildlife Rescue was called to Bolam Lake Country Park, near Morpeth, after the bird became trapped in fishing equipment.

The female swan was found with three fishing hooks impaled in its face and neck.

In its eagerness to free itself, it also managed to wrap some fishing line around its neck and a branch above it, which meant it could not fly away.

The swan was rescued from Bolam Lake after being found tangled in wire, and with three fishing hooks attached to its face and neck.

Rescue staff got to the swan via kayak and after calming the bird down and securing it, managed to remove all the lines.

A spokesman for the charity said the swan had “traumatic wounds” and had been in a great deal of distress.

The charity wrote on Facebook: “On assessment, she had some traumatic wounds to the face and neck so the reluctant decision was made to bring her into care.

“Thankfully, after a few days of treatment we were able to return the swan to her mate.

The swan was cared for by volunteers at Blyth Wildlife Rescue.