Swan delays one of LNER's morning trains at Berwick
The swan had been spotted on the bridge as the train arrived into Berwick Station a few minutes early, but appeared to have flown away.
When the train was due to depart, it was noticed that the swan had returned. After about 20 minutes of delay, the train was able to move forward.
The train manager said when asked how the swan had been removed: “The driver may have left his cab to shoo it away or possibly just waited for it to depart naturally. I don’t know.”
LNER described the disruption on its X page as follows: “Due to animals on the railway at #Berwick, services running through this station will be delayed.”
