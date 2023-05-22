Susan Calman goes 'all in' with Vera tribute on visit to Bamburgh
Comedian Susan Calman went ‘full Vera’ on a trip to the Northumberland coast.
And she decided to dress up as DCI Vera Stanhope, lead character in the long-running ITV crime drama, complete with the trademark mac and hat usually worn by actress Brenda Blethyn.
Posting a picture on social media, she wrote: “Filming in Northumberland. Decided to go all in with a Vera tribute.”
She is clearly a fan of the show – one of her cats is also called DCI Vera Stanhope.
The former Strictly contestant also visited Holy Island where she popped into 1st Class Food.
"Great to have Susan Calman visit,” they posted. “The chocolate brownies went down a treat. It was lovely to meet you and your team!”
Susan’s vintage campervan ‘Helen Mirren’ has also been spotted around the region.
The new series is showing on Channel 5 on Friday at 8pm.