Healthwatch Northumberland is working with Northumberland County Council to assess pharmacy services in the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In order to provide feedback to those paying for and providing pharmacy services, local health and social care champion Healthwatch Northumberland is listening to people’s experiences of care services.

By sharing how you use your local pharmacy you will help Northumberland County Council to write a local Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment, which will help to ensure that your local pharmacy provides the service you need both now and in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry Nugent, Healthwatch Northumberland project coordinator said: “Most of us use pharmacy services at some time or another. By telling us how you and your family use these services you can help make improvements for everyone in your community.”

The short survey can be completed online at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/PNA2024/ or call 03332 408468 to ask for a postal copy with freepost return.

The closing date is November 30.