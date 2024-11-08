Survey launched to help improve pharmacies in Northumberland

By Lauren Coulson
Published 8th Nov 2024, 16:20 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 16:22 BST
Healthwatch Northumberland is working with Northumberland County Council to assess pharmacy services in the county.

In order to provide feedback to those paying for and providing pharmacy services, local health and social care champion Healthwatch Northumberland is listening to people’s experiences of care services.

By sharing how you use your local pharmacy you will help Northumberland County Council to write a local Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment, which will help to ensure that your local pharmacy provides the service you need both now and in the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Derry Nugent, Healthwatch Northumberland project coordinator said: “Most of us use pharmacy services at some time or another. By telling us how you and your family use these services you can help make improvements for everyone in your community.”

The short survey can be completed online at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/PNA2024/ or call 03332 408468 to ask for a postal copy with freepost return.

The closing date is November 30.

Related topics:Northumberland County Council
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice