A surf school that offers ‘life changing’ lessons is calling for volunteers and encouraging more children to sign up this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From their Bamburgh base, NE Surf have been transforming the lives of children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and children facing other barriers to the sport for the last three years.

They’re now calling for more volunteers to join their team, supporting instructors so they can extend their funded surf therapy sessions to even more families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With funding secured for the third year running from Northumberland County Council’s (NCC) Holiday Provision, children who are eligible for Free School Meals can join a camp to experience the magic of riding waves - for free.

Alfie Court surfing at Bamburgh.

This year, owners and instructors Emily Grimes and Chris Churchill have added dedicated SEND-adapted sessions for children who are eligible.

Alfie Court, 10, from Belford, who often struggles with emotional regulation, social interaction and anxiety due to his autism, has been learning to surf with NE Surf for almost two years.

He said: “I was really anxious when I first started surfing but when I’ve kept surfing, I’m now really good at it. I’m not worried when I go in. I love the big waves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I could be out there every day I would be. If school didn’t exist, I’d be at the beach every single day.”

His mum, Lisa, knows first-hand how surfing the waves has changed her son’s life.

Lisa said: “He’s had an absolutely massive confidence boost. When you’re autistic, you sometimes feel like you’re not good at things or you feel like everything is against you.

“When Alfie first started surfing, he had some massive challenges and he wasn’t coping. But now, with surfing, I can just take him to the beach and his problems just seem to disappear. It’s been life changing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding from the Northumberland Holiday Provision has taken the pressure off Lisa too, as Alfie needs to be kept constantly busy.

She said: “It’s absolutely amazing because he’s got 16 sessions this summer. He can have the worst day and then he comes out of that water and his worries have disappeared. That’s all you want, is for your child to be happy and to not have that worry.”

Emma Richardson from NCC’s Northumberland Holiday Provision said: “We are so proud of the high quality and diverse offers we have under Northumberland Holiday Provision.

“NE Surf is a superb example - breathtaking activities that offer really impactful fun for children and young people, led by cool experts and celebrating our stunning county's coastline!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily and Chris established NE Surf in 2022 and offer camps, retreats and courses for anyone who wants to experience the exhilaration of wave-riding, and most importantly for them, have fun.

Since then, they have naturally developed a focus on supporting different groups who face barriers to enjoying the sea safely.

They received funding to buy adaptive equipment and get adaptive surf qualifications but are looking for funding to do needs-based assessment sessions that are one-one, outside of a group session.

Emily said: “We’re so lucky to live up here and seeing the mental health and emotional benefits for the kids who are surfing regularly is epic.”

For more details email [email protected] or call 07962166486.