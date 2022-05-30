Support your local Berwick businesses plea as cost of living impact already being felt

Berwick Chamber of Trade chairman Stephen Scott.

Berwick Chamber of Trade chairman Stephen Scott has also called on the Government to “increase the levels of business rates relief so that more businesses qualify for relief” as smaller companies in particular are struggling to cope with UK inflation being at its highest level for more than 40 years.

Last week, energy regulator Ofgem said the typical household energy bill was set to rise by £800 in October, bringing it to £2,800 a year.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak responded by announcing a package of new measures including every household in the UK getting an energy bill discount of £400 in October.

Although the picture for the next couple of months in Berwick looks good in terms of tourist bookings, Mr Scott and his fellow members are seriously concerned about the impact of the current economic situation for the rest of the year.

He said: “Although the measures recently announced by the Government will help, they will not fully compensate for the high inflation and wage inflation is still expected to fall well below price inflation. So in real terms, most people will be worse off.

“Most businesses are working hard to absorb some of the increase in costs, but passing on some of the increases to customers is unfortunately inevitable.

“Business gas and electricity costs are not protected by the price cap that households benefit from, so this adds to the problem further.

“Many households are having to reduce their discretionary spending – which will impact many sectors, but especially hospitality.

“The early part of the summer season in Berwick is still looking strong, as bookings are often made months in advance and before the extent of the economic crisis was really understood. However, there is concern that bookings later in the season could be impacted.

“Our call to the people of Berwick during these challenging times is to support your local businesses, especially the smaller independent businesses, as much as you are able to.

“You will get a warm, friendly welcome and great service, they are part of our community, and helping them to thrive is crucial to Berwick.”

The British Chambers of Commerce were among the bodies responding to the Chancellor’s announcement and they said that if “the Government does not act quickly (to help businesses), then rising costs will put our economy in a stranglehold”.

Asked what he thinks the Government can do to help, Mr Scott said: “The Government provided good support to businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is right that householders are the main beneficiaries of Government support in the current crisis.

“However, I would call for the Government to increase the levels of business rates relief so that more businesses qualify for relief.