It is looking to recruit at least 43 new members of staff in Northumberland and North Tyneside, and is urging anyone interested to get in touch.

Having recently announced a pay rise for store colleagues, all store assistants now receive a minimum of £10.50 per hour, which is above the minimum wage.

Aldi is a multi-award-winning employer which claims to offer one of the best working environments and competitive benefits packages in the UK.

Supermarket Aldi has several jobs available in the region after recent expansion.

Aldi also creates opportunities for colleagues to develop and progress while having flexible contracts, and offer healthcare and lifestyle perks for all staff.

The supermarket remains the only one in the UK to currently offer paid breaks which, for average store workers, is now worth more than £830 a year.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director, said “Working at Aldi means more than just having a job - we really care about our colleagues, both personally and professionally.”