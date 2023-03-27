Supermarket chain Iceland has announced that its store on Marygate will close next month.

The Food Warehouse, part of the Iceland group, opened at the Loaning Meadows Retail Park on the outskirts of the town last October.

This announcement makes it an even more difficult start to the year for the town centre. Home Bargains closed last month so it could open a new store at Loaning Meadows.

The Iceland store in Berwick town centre.

In addition, M&Co announced that all of its stores – including its branch in Berwick – will pull their shutters down for good at Easter.

A spokesperson for Iceland said: “The Berwick-upon-Tweed town centre store is scheduled to close on April 22, ahead of its lease expiring this summer.

“We expect that many of our customers will choose to shop at the recently opened branch of The Food Warehouse on the Loaning Meadows Retail Park.

“Across Iceland and The Food Warehouse, we have a portfolio of over UK 1,000 stores and continually review the retail experience offered to our customers as local shopping patterns change and shop leases expire.”

A closure notice at Iceland, Berwick.