Supermarket chain Aldi looking to bring a new store to Northumberland
The UK's fourth-largest supermarket chain recently invited the public to suggest areas most in need of an Aldi store. It has now analysed thousands of suggestions to help shape its store search for the years ahead.
The priority area in Northumberland where Aldi is actively looking is Ponteland.
It currently has more than 1,050 stores across the UK and is working towards a long-term target of 1,500.
Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “The response from the public has been invaluable in helping us identify where demand is greatest and where we need to focus our efforts on finding the sites that can become new stores.”
Each site should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store, with around 100 parking spaces. Anyone who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements is asked to email [email protected]