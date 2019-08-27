Sunshine, stunts and surprises: Picture special from Glendale Show in Northumberland
It was a Bank Holiday Monday to remember at this year’s Glendale Show, as the beautiful weather prompted thousands of visitors to make the trip out.
By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 07:19
And with daredevil bikers, animals galore and plenty of treats to sample, it was a fantastic day for the whole family. We were there to capture all of the action on camera, so check out our pictures and see if you can spot any familiar faces enjoying the fun.