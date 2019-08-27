Picture special from Glendale Show.

Sunshine, stunts and surprises: Picture special from Glendale Show in Northumberland

It was a Bank Holiday Monday to remember at this year’s Glendale Show, as the beautiful weather prompted thousands of visitors to make the trip out.

By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 07:19

And with daredevil bikers, animals galore and plenty of treats to sample, it was a fantastic day for the whole family. We were there to capture all of the action on camera, so check out our pictures and see if you can spot any familiar faces enjoying the fun.

1. On the march

Anna and Merlin from Hay Farm Heavy Horses put on a fine display at Glendale Show 2019.

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Squad

Breed champions in the Grand Display of Livestock at Glendale Show 2019.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Winner

A new trophy at Glendale Show was for the best field of livestock and was won by Dallas Allen who was presented with the award by Ian Watson.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Hard at work

The show championship went to Clive Storey from Yetholm on Masquerade.

Photo: Jane Coltman

