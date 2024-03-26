Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place on Tuesday, April 2, from 7pm, it will celebrate the varied skills of individuals within the community who are touched by neurodiversity.

The branch hosts monthly support meetings and lots of other autism friendly events for the parents and carers of children and adults with autism at Chatton Village Hall and it is also raising awareness of the new satellite monthly support group it recently established that meets at the Berwick Family Hub.

Each participating family group will receive a laminated route map for the walk and the children will receive ‘See Me Shine’ glow sticks.

A collection box for the branch is being hosted by Berwick Railway Station.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “The walk, which has been designed for family groups, will start from ‘The Bear’ at Berwick Railway Station and we would love it if participants could wear bright colours and carry torches too.

“We will walk down the hill to the river via the park to admire the Berwick bridge lights that are being lit especially to celebrate World Autism Acceptance Week. The walk will then progress along the side of the river along to ‘the boat’ and then finally up to the Coronation Park.