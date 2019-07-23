Sunderland Airshow 2019: Why the Red Arrows aren't on this year's flying programme
Their dazzling and colourful display is a definite highlight of any airshow weekend on Wearside.
But this year’s Sunderland Airshow, starting on Friday, July 26, will be taking place without the Red Arrows.
As of the beginning of 2019, they have flown almost 5,000 displays across 57 countries, and will this year be touring North America from August through to October,
It will be the Arrows’ first visit to the continent in 11 years, and they will visit a number of locations during their 11-week tour including New York, Seattle and San Francisco.
The list of RAF aircraft displays taking place at 2019’s Sunderland Airshow was released earlier this year, with Sunderland City Council leader Graeme Miller confirming the Arrows’ absence.
Speaking at the time, he said: “The RAF are always very supportive of the event and we look forward to welcoming RAF displays to Sunderland this summer, and wish our friends at the Red Arrows good luck on their overseas tour of the United States and Canada which means they are unable to join us this year.”
The Red Arrows are part of the wider Royal Air Force and have been carrying out displays since 1965. The team is made up of pilots, engineers and support staff.
Though the Red Arrows will not be there, families from across Sunderland and beyond will be treated to a whole host of other flying entertainment at this year’s airshow from Friday, July 26 through until Sunday, July 28.
Here are all of the other aircraft taking part:
Chinook (RAF), Swiss Air Force PC-7 Team, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, RAF Typhoon, Falcons Parachute Display Team, RAF Tutor, Norweigan Air Force Historical Squadron T-33, P-47 Thunderbolt , P-51 Mustang, Spitfire & Hispano Buchon, Wildcat Pitts Specials Strikemaster, The Blades, The Bronco, The Fireflies, The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team,Royal Navy Wildcat.
This is when displays will be taking place:
FRIDAY: 6.05pm – 6.25pm, 7.10pm – 6.35pm, 8.15pm – 8.25pm, 9pm – 9.10pm
SATURDAY: 12pm – 2pm, 3pm – 5pm
SUNDAY: 12pm – 2.20pm, 3pm – 5pm