Sunderland Airshow 2019: Live updates on the final day as crowds set to enjoy a drier day of amazing sights, sounds and activities
The final day of the Sunderland Airshow 2019 is upon us.
By Ross Robertson
Sunday, 28 July, 2019, 10:11
Families will be hoping for a drier day after Saturday’s downpours saw the Battle of Britain memorial flight cancelled.
Today is set to be much drier, with only a 10% chance of rain, so we are full of hope the packed schedule of flying displays will all go ahead as planned. We will be keeping you up to speed on the days events via our live blog here: