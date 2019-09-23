Sunderland AFC slams behaviour of fans videoed singing about Gary Speed's death
Sunderland AFC has launched an investigation into a video which shows fans singing about the death of the late Gary Speed.
It has issued a statement after the video was published on social media during the weekend, showing supporters as they joined in a chorus about the former Newcastle player and Wales manager, who died in November 2011.
The club has revealed police have been made aware of the footage as it confirmed it would be carrying out its own inquries into the clip.
Calls have been made from supporters to ban those in the video from future matches.
Today, Monday, September 23, a Sunderland AFC spokesperson said: “We were made aware of this incident via social media and naturally the club does not condone such behaviour.
“These individuals most certainly do not represent Sunderland AFC and its supporters.
“As a club we will conduct an investigation into the matter and the police have also been made aware.”
The club's owner Steward Donald has already tweeted to express his fury over the video, agreeing he found it “shocking,” adding: “It is unacceptable, unjustifiable, wrong, hurtful and embarrassing.”
He went on to say he was “onto it” as people called for action to be taken against those involved.
He went on to express sympathy for Speed’s family, who were left devastated by their loss and which sent shockwaves across the football world.
