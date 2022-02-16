Sunday dinners in aid of Ryan

Ryan Renton in hospital.

Following another relapse, an online fundraising page has been set-up in aid of Ryan Renton to get treatment abroad as his family and friends are facing the reality of the UK and the NHS having no other treatment options left for him, apart from some chemotherapy to buy him some time.

Fundraising events and activities are taking place to add to individual donations and The Riverside Cafe in Tweedmouth is the latest business to help raise some more money.

A post on its Facebook page includes the following: ‘We are bringing back our famous Sunday dinners on the 20th of February (for takeout only) which will be a two-course lunch.

‘All we ask you to do is pay a minimum of £10 donation towards this, then Sharon and Kevin will be donating every single penny that’s paid for dinners to the appeal for Ryan.

‘A couple of our staff mem- bers will be working for free to make this happen.’

For more information – including the menu, how to order and details of businesses that are supporting the fundraiser – go to The Riverside Cafe Facebook page.

Ryan was first diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a rare form of blood cancer, aged 19 in 2015.