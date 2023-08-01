Organisers of the Summer Fair at the Riverside House Care Home in Morpeth were delighted with how things went on the day.

And it was also party time for a family as a great-grandmother celebrated her 100th birthday during the event.

As well as family and friends, and some of those who attended who congratulated her when they noticed what was happening, Edith Main was presented with a cake and flowers by the town’s Mayor, Coun Jade Crawford.

The fair included a range of stalls, music, classic cars and a fire engine, a bouncy castle, face painting, tombolas and raffles.

Edith met her future husband, Edward, at the Ashington Institute in 1944. This sparked the beginning of their relationship eventually culminating in the arrival of one daughter, Pat, two granddaughters, four great grandchildren and her first great-great grandchild due shortly.

Edith worked both in a greengrocer and the Lipton’s supermarket in Ashington until her retirement upon her husband’s passing more than 20 years ago.

She said: “I've been blessed with a long and fulfilling life, and throughout my journey, I've had the joy of sharing it with a loving husband and raising two remarkable daughters.”

Richard Dobinson, Riverside House’s activities co-ordinator, said: “Edith is an extraordinary woman and Riverside House is honoured to have her with us. She is an amazing lady with the energy of someone half her age.”

He added: “This year’s Riverside House Summer Fair has been a tremendous success. We had more than 30 stalls from across the local community – many raising funds for a wide range of charities, including Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group and the Rotary Club of Morpeth, who brought along Kevin the Minion and Mickey Mouse.”

“We also had a performance from the Morpeth Scottish Pipe Band paired with their accompanying dancers and a visit from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northumbria Blood Bikes. Local saxophonist Katherine Byford Adams also entertained the crowds on the green all afternoon.

“The fair was attended by more than 800 people and has raised £1,600 to help fund activities within the home.”

“It was brilliant to see so many people at the home, celebrating our lovely community. We get so much support from local people who volunteer at the home and come along to our events, it’s nice to be able to do something for the whole town.”

1 . Riverside House Care Home Summer Fair 1 Children had the opportunity to sit (or stand) in a fire engine. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Riverside House Care Home Summer Fair 2 Edith Main surrounded by her family and Coun Jade Crawford, Mayor of Morpeth. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Riverside House Care Home Summer Fair 3 Northumbria Blood Bikes was represented at the event. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Riverside House Care Home Summer Fair 4 The Rotary Club of Morpeth brought along Kevin the Minion and Mickey Mouse. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

