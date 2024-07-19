Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This summer, The Alnwick Garden is being transformed into ‘The School of Poison’, where children can explore the world of powerful plants and deadly concoctions.

And the popular venue has also announced three spectacular Summer Music Night events, all in aid of The Alnwick Garden Trust.

Free for up to four under 16s who visit The Garden with a paying adult, The School of Poison will see visitors embark on a host of games and activities every day, from July 20 to September 2.

Greeted on arrival by Miss Behave and Mr Blister, each class will start with a day of fun-filled adventures around the venue’s various features – with informative activities inspired by geography, English, science and many more.

The School of Poison at The Alnwick Garden.

Mark Brassell, chief executive of The Alnwick Garden, said: “For parents seeking family-friendly adventures this summer, The School of Poison is the perfect day out.

“From crafting clay pets and poisonous plants to cracking codes in the Ornamental Garden, our wacky professors have plenty of activities to ignite your children’s curiosity and enhance their love of the outdoors.”

With a new combination ticket also available, adults can visit both The Garden and Lilidorei for £22 and children for £16.50.

For the first time in its history, the after-hour events at The Garden will include live music from the symphonic orchestra Northern String Quartet.

A harpist by the Sage Wealth Management Grand Cascade at The Alnwick Garden.

The award-winning ensemble will play a mix of well known classical and popular music on July 26 and August 9 and 23, from 7pm to 10pm.

Visitors can expect to discover a different musician in every corner – from harpists to pianists to saxophonists. On two of the evenings, a relaxing Gong Bathing experience will also be available on the Hepworth Lawn.

Concert goers are welcome to bring their own picnics along, or alternatively they can enjoy a selection of food and drinks from vendors, as well as alcoholic beverages from the bar and hot food from the Pavilion.

Marketing manager for The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei, Ian McAllister, said: “Visitors can enjoy a relaxed evening on the lawn, listening to beautiful live music and surrounded by the stunning gardens.”

For more information about The School of Poison and the Summer Music Night events, and to book tickets, go to www.alnwickgarden.com/whats-on