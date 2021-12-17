Successful sales day for Northumberland photographer at Christmas market

Darren Chapman at Berwick Christmas Market.

Darren Chapman, who lives near Milfield, has been working in partnership with the Calendar Company.

He had a stall at the recent Berwick Christmas Market and enjoyed a successful day’s trading despite the weather.

"It’s been going well,” he said. “The jigsaws, diaries and calendars are always popular at this time of year.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also produces greetings cards, postcards and even playing cards with his scenes from around Northumberland.

"Bamburgh Castle is probably my best seller,” he said.

Last year he also branched out into colouring books which went down well with residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Darren, who works at The Milk Bar in Wooler, first picked up a camera in 2015 but what first started as a hobby turned into an obsession.

“With so much history in our landscapes, castles and architecture, Northumberland has some jaw-dropping opportunities to explore.