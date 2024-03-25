The traders at the March 2024 Makers Market in Morpeth included Angel Skin Products. Picture by Anne Hopper.The traders at the March 2024 Makers Market in Morpeth included Angel Skin Products. Picture by Anne Hopper.
Successful return for the popular Makers Market in Morpeth

Morpeth Market Place hosted the first Makers Market of 2024 on Saturday.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Mar 2024, 14:46 GMT

More than a dozen traders were in town and a wide range of items were available such as cakes and bakes, skin products, knitwear and jewellery.

Morpeth’s markets are managed by Northumberland County Council and Sanderson Arcade, working in partnership with Morpeth Town Council.

Market organiser and centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, Lottie Thompson, said: “The North East really is a melting pot of creativity and this market was a real opportunity for the makers in the area to show off their talents.”

If you are a trader who would like to attend any of the markets that are held in Morpeth Market Place, email [email protected]

1. Tea Enthusiasts

2. Barista Beast

3. Eye-catching items

4. House of Gray

