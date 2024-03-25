More than a dozen traders were in town and a wide range of items were available such as cakes and bakes, skin products, knitwear and jewellery.

Morpeth’s markets are managed by Northumberland County Council and Sanderson Arcade, working in partnership with Morpeth Town Council.

Market organiser and centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, Lottie Thompson, said: “The North East really is a melting pot of creativity and this market was a real opportunity for the makers in the area to show off their talents.”

If you are a trader who would like to attend any of the markets that are held in Morpeth Market Place, email [email protected]

1 . Tea Enthusiasts Those who love tea will have enjoyed having a look at this stall. Photo: Anne Hopper Photo Sales

2 . Barista Beast Those who came along to the market could warm up with a coffee from the 'BEAST'. Photo: Anne Hopper Photo Sales

3 . Eye-catching items The items available at this stall included personalised name plaques. Photo: Anne Hopper Photo Sales