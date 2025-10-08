As part of the development of the sculpture for the atrium of the new Berwick Community Hospital, artists from Sum.Place led a series of public workshops.

Over four days, the workshops were held with both staff and members of the public so they could create colourful plastic fish from recycled NHS waste.

A total of 86 people came along to take part in this activity, with more than 130 unique fish produced. People were able to express their creativity through choosing the colours of their fish.

The colours they chose were representative of their identities, whether this related to something personal they had experienced or simply their favourite colours that made them smile.

Once the sculpture is installed in the new hospital, the variation in the colours of the fish will reflect the people of Berwick and each of their personal stories.

Feedback from the sessions was positive. Many said that it was meaningful to contribute to the hospital sculpture and they were proud being part of something that will be long-lasting in Berwick.

Karla McEwan, healthcare assistant at Berwick Infirmary, said: “It’s a really big thing to be able to put your mark in the new hospital and it’s like having a little piece of you in the hospital.

“Because it’s all part of the NHS recycled plastic, it’s like you’re bringing all our work together to make something really pretty.”

Aileen Reilly, workshop participant, added: “I think artwork is lovely for the hospital because it’ll make this lovely, colourful, bright environment – it’ll take your mind off the fact that here we are in a hospital.”

The project has been organised by Northumbria Healthcare’s Bright charity, which has developed an award-winning healing arts programme to enhance the healthcare environment for patients, visitors and staff.

Nic Quinn, creative producer at Sum.Place, said: “We think it’s absolutely vital that communities have a voice and they are part of making public art. It’s something that is shared.

“It’s something that really chimes into people’s identity and their connection to a place so it’s really important for us that we do this, the work, with people and that they are part of making the work.”