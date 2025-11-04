A Northumberland-based charity has been honoured with the Education accolade at the ScottishPower Foundation Awards 2025 in recognition of its work to mentor prisoners and ex-offenders through education, training and employment opportunities.

From catering and horticulture to heritage skills and bicycle engineering, The Oswin Project’s tailored programmes help people rebuild confidence, reconnect with families and reintegrate into society.

Founder Rev Fiona Sample began her career as a welfare officer for the Red Cross. After her first visit to a prison, she recognised the importance of creating a pathway of opportunity between prison and life afterwards and founded The Oswin Project.

It works to reduce reoffending and shift public perceptions of prisoners and ex-offenders.

While the North East of England has the UK’s highest reoffending rate at 67%, the rate among The Oswin Project participants is under 4%.

Over the past 18 months the core staff team has increased from seven to 13, six with lived experience of the criminal justice system. There are diverse enterprises such as Cafe 16 in HMP Northumberland and ‘Baking Out’, providing rehabilitation opportunities.

By doing this, The Oswin Project is creating valuable work experience and qualification skills needed to progress from prison back into employment – allowing individuals to reconnect with their children, families and communities.

Rev Sample said: “This award from the ScottishPower Foundation will provide us with additional funding to help us continue reducing reoffending through our transformational mentoring and education, giving hope to those once considered hopeless.

“By tailoring our support to each individual, we empower them to rebuild self-esteem, provide for their families and contribute positively to society. Together we can create safer communities, fewer victims of crime and a future where no one is defined solely by their past.”

The £10,000 prize money will be used to enhance mentoring support and further develop the educational programme, increasing its capacity to provide guidance.

In addition, the project plans to partner with a local charity to create more accessible qualifications for those looking to be employed or be involved with horticulture.

For more information about the work of the charity, go to https://oswinproject.org.uk