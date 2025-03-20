Two teams of youngsters in Northumberland were among the award winners at a recent Lego League Challenge.

The tournament at the Village Hotel in Silverlink ran over three days with more than 70 schools competing overall, with 24 teams competing on the last day when the ‘Brick Bandits’ from Alnwick were victorious.

The FIRST Lego League Challenge is an international STEM competition for children and activities include designing and building a robot using a Lego ‘SPIKE Prime’ kit, and programming it to complete a series of timed ‘robot game’ missions, creating an ‘innovation project’ to solve a real world problem and creating and showcasing a ‘robot design’ presentation.

On another of the days, a team of 10 children from King Edwin Primary School in Amble’s Year 5 class also did very well and achieved second place overall.

The successful Brick Bandits team and their coach.

The Brick Bandits team members met when they were at Hipsburn Primary School together. They entered the competition as a private team outside of school.

Verity Hunter, Emma Paine, Joseph Robinson, Ethan Arthur, Oscar Dennis, and Edward Gale currently attend the Duchess Community High School and Ava Church attends Dr Thomlinson C of E Middle School.

They met twice a week after school where they developed their presentations and their robot.

Their coach Damian Robinson was also a coach for Hipsburn Primary, which also competed in the tournament this year.

The King Edwin Primary School team.

The Brick Bandits took home the Champion’s Award, Robot Performance Award and Team Coach Award trophies and will be part of a national final in May.

Damian explained that technical challenges in the first two games had them trailing in fourth place after their second match.

After some swift problem solving and coding changes during the lunch break, they came back and scored their best ever score of 285 points.

He added: “The team have worked incredibly hard over recent months and I am so proud of what they have achieved.

“They have worked really well together to create an excellent innovation project, robot design project and have put many, many hours into programming and testing for their robot. Their win is very well earned.”

The King Edwin Primary School team was also presented with a Judge’s Award for the pupils’ application of the Lego core values and creativity in designing their own robot.