Success for Junior Jag Art Academy students in Berwick
Charlotte Flannigan, Logan Glasgow, Aron MacGregor Gibson, Patrycja Matuszak, Ella Rosie, and Callie Stott are all from its Berwick and Borders area catchment.
A Jag Art 82 spokesperson said: “Each student has dedicated their time and effort to achieve this milestone, and we couldn’t be more proud.
“What a fantastic way to highlight our status as a fully AQA accredited centre.
“We would also like to extend a massive thank you to our hosts – John and his amazing team at the YHA Granary. We truly appreciate their support and hospitality.
“We look forward to seeing the progress of each student as we embark on our 2025 classes and continue this journey together.”
