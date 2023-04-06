A section of Dunstanburgh by Jeremy Cooper.

The judge began by saying that he was stating his individual preferences, so another judge might say something different, adding that photography is an art form and therefore totally subjective.

Taken in a wide variety of locations, the 57 entries included the Fairy Pools, a Cuillin View, Neist Point and Old Man of Storr on the Isle of Skye, sweeping vistas of Blea Tarn and local scenes of the Breamish Valley, at Dunstanburgh, Druridge Bay, Ladyburn Lake, Shaftoe Crags, Sycamore Gap, Cary Burn, and College Valley.

Those watching saw stunningly colourful poppy fields, which contrasted with a dramatic monochrome Raasay Pier, together with lovely scenes of Lochranza, Loch Tay, Duncansby Stacks and Portsoy. Entries of further afield were a night time scene of the Garonne River and of the vibrant blue steamy mist at Yellowstone National Park.

A section of Shelf Cloud at Ribblehead by Paul Appleby.

Richard stated that the best landscapes are not always captured on bright sunny days; that cloud and mist adds atmosphere. He pointed out that in many images submitted, a good foreground had provided grounding.

He added that a tree, for instance, is traditionally placed on the thirds of the scene, but rules can be broken and it depends on what suits the subject. He pointed out that in most landscape competitions prominent figures should not be included, but an occasional person to add scale may be allowed.

Dramatic cloudscapes, a gritty monochrome urban scene, intentional camera movement creations, silhouetted pylons at sunset and calm and stormy seascapes were also among the images submitted. Throughout the evening, Richard offered advice on cropping to reveal where the scene should stop, the adjustment of shadows and highlights, advised the use of digital graduated filters to enhance dull skies and on changing the viewpoint and cloning out distractions.

He said that Morpeth Camera Club always came up with good composition and he wasn’t disappointed in the entries for this competition, after which he went on to announce his four Highly Commended images – Allt Derg, Isle of Skye, by Graham Sorrie, Pentland Hills by Roseanne Robinson, The Ash Twins by Paul Appleby and Snowdrops by John Barnes.

A section of Black Becomes Green by Andrew Flounders.

In fifth place was Cove, by Jeremy Cooper, for its brilliant light, focus, detail and information. In fourth place was Carl Harper with The Side Pike for its well-handled light.

In third place was Andrew Flounders with Black Becomes Green, a seascape with a great foreground. In second place was Paul Appleby with Shelf Cloud at Ribblehead, which the judge said had been captured well and provided so much information.

Richard announced the winner of the 2023 Bates Cup Landscape Competition to be Jeremy Cooper with Dunstanburgh.

Waves crashing to the shore with Dunstanburgh Castle on the horizon, the judge said that it had wonderful lighting, there was nothing wasted in the space and it was a cracking image.