The force again won the supportive employer award at the glittering celebration evening in Shropshire.

The judges said the force had continued to review and make improvements to how it supported dyslexic employees and added: “It’s clear this is a journey for them.

“There are no doubt barriers to making dyslexia a priority within a high pressure and possibly institutionalised organisation where change can be challenging, and admitting what some may perceive to be a weakness is a brave step.

Kelly Rooks and Karen Diamond from Northumbria Police receive the Supportive Employer Award from sponsor Chris Gough, owner of CGR Business Solutions. Picture by Bob Greaves Photography.

“Northumbria Police can cite various interventions they take to ensure employees are assessed, diagnosed and supported.

“All the finalists were very good, but Northumbria Police stood out just that little bit more. We found their nominations very inspiring and a lovely read."

The Dyslexia Awards founder Elizabeth Wilkinson added: “An employer which makes small changes in culture and practice to support their dyslexic employees, instead of assuming they are a problem, will reap the benefits of creative, resilient and hard-working individuals.

“Northumbria Police has gone out of its way to support their dyslexic staff, as well as helping others to get a diagnosis which will open the doors to a better supported future. Other employers could learn a lot from its approach.”

Receiving the award on behalf of the force, Kelly Rooks, neurodiversity and well-being officer, said: “We’re delighted to pick up this award for a second year. It recognises all the hard work of our assessors to support those within our force who are dyslexic.”