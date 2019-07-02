Stunning picture shows dolphins swimming off coast at Bamburgh
As the weather gets warmer and we all head for the coast, there’s every chance we could stumble across the perfect wildlife picture.
And that’s exactly what happened to Twitter user @rob_northern when he was on a boat trip over the weekend.
On Saturday, June 29, Rob Cogan took the Farne Islands boat trip and got more than he bargained for when he captured a fantastic shot of dolphins on the water.
Rob, who is from Leeds but rents a holiday cottage – Chatton Edge – in Northumberland, shared a number of snaps on his Twitter account to a fantastic response.
And he tagged the team here at the Northumberland Gazette into one of the photographs, showing one of the gorgeous creatures mid-jump, with Bamburgh Castle in the background.
