Stunning painting of Bamburgh Castle by Rothbury artist finds a new home after being raffled for charity

A stunning original painting of Bamburgh Castle which was raffled for charity has found a new home.
By Ian Smith
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 14:55 BST

Artist Lynda Taylor, of Crown Studio Gallery in Rothbury, donated the painting to local charity Chameleon Buddies.

The lucky winner was Judy Wright from Longframlington, who collected the painting together with her partner, Paul at the beginning of June. The raffle raised a total of £667.50.

Judy said: "We have collected our beautiful painting and are delighted with it. I never usually win anything, so I am thrilled! The total amount raised is wonderful, such a deserving cause."

The painting raffled in aid of Chameleon Buddies.The painting raffled in aid of Chameleon Buddies.
Gallery owner, Lynda, said she had a lovely chat with winners Paul and Judy when they came to Crown Studio Gallery to collect their prize.

"It’s excellent to know that my painting is going to a loving new home and that the funds it raised will help lots of people,” she said.

The money will be spent on peer support groups in Alnwick for women struggling in the aftermath of a traumatic childbirth, and those people who are adapting to life after stoma surgery.

The charity also extends its work to helping vulnerable patients in Eldoret, Kenya.

Gill Castle, chair of Chameleon Buddies, said: "We are over the moon that Lynda's generosity has resulted in such a great sum of money, and that the winner was someone as lovely as Judy. Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets.”

The painting, titled ‘Bamburgh Morning’ had retailed for £540. It was painted by Lynda during a family holiday on the coast.

