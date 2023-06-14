Artist Lynda Taylor, of Crown Studio Gallery in Rothbury, donated the painting to local charity Chameleon Buddies.

The lucky winner was Judy Wright from Longframlington, who collected the painting together with her partner, Paul at the beginning of June. The raffle raised a total of £667.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judy said: "We have collected our beautiful painting and are delighted with it. I never usually win anything, so I am thrilled! The total amount raised is wonderful, such a deserving cause."

The painting raffled in aid of Chameleon Buddies.

Gallery owner, Lynda, said she had a lovely chat with winners Paul and Judy when they came to Crown Studio Gallery to collect their prize.

"It’s excellent to know that my painting is going to a loving new home and that the funds it raised will help lots of people,” she said.

The money will be spent on peer support groups in Alnwick for women struggling in the aftermath of a traumatic childbirth, and those people who are adapting to life after stoma surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity also extends its work to helping vulnerable patients in Eldoret, Kenya.

Gill Castle, chair of Chameleon Buddies, said: "We are over the moon that Lynda's generosity has resulted in such a great sum of money, and that the winner was someone as lovely as Judy. Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets.”