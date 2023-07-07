The Old Vicarage is set within beautiful walled gardens and there is ample private parking.

Stunning home in Berwick area retains many original Victorian features
The Old Vicarage is set within beautiful walled gardens, which are extremely private, and there is ample private parking behind the tall gates leading up to the property on Church Road in Tweedmouth.
Spread across three floors, the stunning home constructed in 1888 as a vicarage retains many original features and period detailing.
With five reception rooms and five elegant en-suite bedrooms, this property offers a sense of opulence. In addition, the third floor features a spacious two-bedroom apartment, providing versatile accommodation.
The Old Vicarage is on the market with Fine & Country Newcastle and Northumberland for offers in excess of £850,000.