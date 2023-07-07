News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
The Old Vicarage is set within beautiful walled gardens and there is ample private parking.The Old Vicarage is set within beautiful walled gardens and there is ample private parking.
The Old Vicarage is set within beautiful walled gardens and there is ample private parking.

Stunning home in Berwick area retains many original Victorian features

A property built in the Victorian era that offers fine views over the River Tweed and out to sea is now available.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 7th Jul 2023, 19:20 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 19:21 BST

The Old Vicarage is set within beautiful walled gardens, which are extremely private, and there is ample private parking behind the tall gates leading up to the property on Church Road in Tweedmouth.

Spread across three floors, the stunning home constructed in 1888 as a vicarage retains many original features and period detailing.

With five reception rooms and five elegant en-suite bedrooms, this property offers a sense of opulence. In addition, the third floor features a spacious two-bedroom apartment, providing versatile accommodation.

The Old Vicarage is on the market with Fine & Country Newcastle and Northumberland for offers in excess of £850,000.

Front elevation.

1. The Old Vicarage 1

Front elevation. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Hallway.

2. The Old Vicarage 2

Hallway. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Drawing room.

3. The Old Vicarage 3

Drawing room. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Sun room.

4. The Old Vicarage 4

Sun room. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:VictorianBerwickNewcastleNorthumberland