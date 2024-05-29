Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forest school students earned the John Muir Award after rewilding woodland damaged from Storm Arwen.

Clarty Commandos, based at Howick Hall, is a volunteer-run outdoor education project, created by Mark Tuff, that helps children and young adults with special educational needs, and who suffer from stress and anxiety.

The group’s alternative provision unit, called the Duchess Developers, is run solely by Mark, who helped them earn their John Muir Awards, which is an environmental award scheme focused on wild places and encourages people of all backgrounds to connect with, enjoy, and care for wild places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They achieved the award by rewilding the woodland that was damaged by Storm Arwen in 2021, and making it into a sensory experience for people with disabilities. This involved clearing debris to make way for a sensory trail, nature station, shapes out of concrete and sand to manipulate people’s feet, different materials to reflect light and a pond to introduce ecosystems.

Duchess Developers earned their John Muir Awards.

Mark, whose son is autistic and helps with running the group, said: “What these young people have produced and achieved in a few months is absolutely brilliant. We are so very proud of each and every one of them.

“Every time we get knocked down, we come bouncing back. If you teach resilience, you need to lead by example and show resilience. But this project is also about well-being because to be resilient, you need to be well.”