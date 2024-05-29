Students receive the John Muir Award for their environmental work at Northumberland woodland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Clarty Commandos, based at Howick Hall, is a volunteer-run outdoor education project, created by Mark Tuff, that helps children and young adults with special educational needs, and who suffer from stress and anxiety.
The group’s alternative provision unit, called the Duchess Developers, is run solely by Mark, who helped them earn their John Muir Awards, which is an environmental award scheme focused on wild places and encourages people of all backgrounds to connect with, enjoy, and care for wild places.
They achieved the award by rewilding the woodland that was damaged by Storm Arwen in 2021, and making it into a sensory experience for people with disabilities. This involved clearing debris to make way for a sensory trail, nature station, shapes out of concrete and sand to manipulate people’s feet, different materials to reflect light and a pond to introduce ecosystems.
Mark, whose son is autistic and helps with running the group, said: “What these young people have produced and achieved in a few months is absolutely brilliant. We are so very proud of each and every one of them.
“Every time we get knocked down, we come bouncing back. If you teach resilience, you need to lead by example and show resilience. But this project is also about well-being because to be resilient, you need to be well.”
The group have received support from building companies and local internet provider Alncom, who will be showing the students how to install Wi-Fi to the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.