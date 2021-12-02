Students prepare 100 portions of soup for distribution by Alnwick District Food Bank
Alnwick District Food Bank and the Duchess’s Community High School have been working together to make students more aware of food poverty within their communities.
This has taken the form of presentations to Year 8 and AS level students, delivered by food bank volunteers.
The culmination of the project is the production of over 100 portions of vegetable soup prepared, cooked and packaged by Year 8 Food, Health and Wellbeing Students.
The ingredients and distribution are provided by the Alnwick District Food Bank.
In early 2022 Year 12 food students will be preparing and cooking winter warmer meals with ingredients provided by the food bank. These will be collected, frozen and distributed from the food bank.
Clive Gibson, chair of trustees at the food bank, said: “This has been an excellent collaboration between the Food Bank and the Duchess’s Community High School.
"I would like to thank the high school, in particular Rebecca Makamure, Judith Edgell and Rachel Milburn, for making all of this possible.”