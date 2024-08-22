Bucking this year’s national trend, student grades at Berwick Academy have improved, with more students achieving the top grade 8, 9, and distinctions than ever before.

There have been some notable successes

Esmay Fairbairn swept the board with three grade 9s and three grade 8s; Aivaras Saulaitis achieved a grade 9, two grade 8s and two distinctions; Rory Ambrose achieved a grade 9, two grade 8s and a distinction*; and Rohan Addison chalked up an impressive four grade 8s.

Students following the new Land Based Studies qualification, which focuses on the rural location of the school and the ambitions of many students, achieved well with Ben Wilson and Tucker Taylorson both achieving distinction* grades, and Oliver Blake and Liam Crees both achieving distinctions.

Many students achieved well across a range of subjects, including William Gilchrist, with three grade 9s, two grade 8s and a distinction; Craig Hiroz, with two grade 9s and three grade 8s; Euan Watson with a 9, an 8 and a distinction; and Antoni Zieba with two grade 9s and four grade 8s. Heidi Scott bagged a grade 9 and two grade 8s, and Logan Robertson achieved a 9, two grade 8s and a distinction.

Steve Gibson, Berwick Academy’s deputy headteacher, said: “There has been a great buzz at the school today as students and their parents have come in to collect results.

"We are very proud of our students’ achievements, and the opportunities that this opens up to them for their future.

"Our staff have worked hard alongside the students, teaching and supporting them over their time at the school, and we are grateful to them and to parents, carers and the wider community for their ongoing support of Berwick Academy.”

