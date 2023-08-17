King Edward VI School students on A-level results day.

A total of 24 per cent of grades were A*s or As. More than 55 per cent of all King Edward VI School A-level entries this year were A* to B grades and 80% of all entries were A* to C grades.

A number of students performed outstandingly well, including 22 students who achieved all A*-A grades.

In addition, many students achieved excellent Level 3 vocational results – with over 50 per cent of all grades Distinction* or Distinction.

Headteacher Clare Savage said: “As a school community, we are proud of our students’ efforts and achievements this year. I also want to extend my thanks to all of the teachers, school staff, and parents who have supported our students along the way.

“Congratulations to all King Edward’s Leavers 2023. We wish all of our students every success in their future endeavours.”

The school is delighted that students are now moving into higher education at a number of high-performing universities, including Oxbridge and many Russell Group institutions.

Many others have secured quality apprenticeships and employment.

Leanne Johnston, head of post 16, said: “The relationships established in Sixth Form continue to be the bedrock for success.

“It has been incredible to see the support, challenge and encouragement the students have given each other over the last two years and a privilege to share in their success and excitement on their results day.

“We are delighted at the range of exciting opportunities our students are moving on to this year. The courses and pathways applied for continue to expand and reflect the varied interests and talents of our students.

“We have students moving on to study a range of subjects – from fashion, film-making and design to medicine, midwifery and cyber security, and everything in between.

“We are delighted that a number of our students have secured highly competitive degree apprenticeship programmes, ranging from furniture design to business management and engineering.

“Several students are taking gap years to consider their options and it is amazing what they have lined up. For example, farming in New Zealand and ski seasons in Canada.